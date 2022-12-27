TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Clouds are still lingering but they’ll clear out throughout the morning.

More sunshine today will help temperatures get into the mid 60s. Although the 60s are still chilly and below average, it will feel much more warmer today compared to the past several thanks to the extra sunshine.

Expect one more rather cold night with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s across the area. Patchy frost is possible especially north of I-4.

The warming trend continues for the rest of the week with high temperatures up near 70 tomorrow, and in the upper 70s close to 80 by Friday.

The warm temperatures will stick around through the weekend but a weak cold front will approach, increasing rain chances. There is a possibility of showers around late on New Year’s Eve.

A few showers linger on New Year’s Day but temperatures will remain near 80 degrees in the afternoon to start the new year.