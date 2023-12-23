The weekend starts out with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures around 60 degrees. Conditions will stay mainly dry throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunday will start out with more clouds than sun, but showers will be few and far between. Temps start out in the mid 60s with highs in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

Christmas day will start out with scattered showers and temperatures in the mid 60s before rain tapers off later in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid 70s.

Isolated to scattered showers will linger Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front stalls over our area. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 70s.

Showers taper off Thursday with highs to finish the week only rising into the 60s with lows in the 50s.