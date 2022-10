Sunday starts out warmer with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. With a few afternoon clouds, highs will rise to near average, climbing into the middle 80s.

Things stay dry through Tuesday with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

A weak cold front will provide a few pm showers Wednesday into early Thursday, but temperatures behind the front won’t be much cooler.

Highs Thursday will be in the low 80s with lows Friday morning in the mid 60s.