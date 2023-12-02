There won’t be much rain Saturday as conditions stay mainly dry, but you may notice an increase in humidity throughout the day. Temperatures start out in the upper 60s and rise to the low and mid 80s later today.

A cold front will move in late Sunday which means an extra humid day is in store with scattered showers throughout the day. After lows in the low 70s, highs will rise to around 8u0 degrees Sunday.

Rain ends early Monday with humidity levels dropping and highs rising to the mid and upper 70s. Clouds return Tuesday into early Wednesday before another front drops temperatures even more Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s with midday temps dropping to the upper 60s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and around 50 Thursday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up heading into next weekend with low rain chances.