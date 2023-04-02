There may be areas of fog and haze Monday morning so allow yourself extra time to get to work. Temperatures start out around 70 degrees and top out in the mid 80s with a few pm inland showers.

Inland showers are possible Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry as highs rise to the upper 80s. It will be dry the rest of the week with temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

The next cold front gets close to our area next weekend as rain chances return to the forecast with highs in the mid 80s and lows near 70 degrees all week long.