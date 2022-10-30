Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows around 70 degrees. It will stay fairly dry with a few stray pm showers possible Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Not much will change through Wednesday with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 80s. A weak front comes through dropping lows to the upper 60s later next week and into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

Potential tropical cyclone 15 has formed in the eastern Caribbean and is expected to become a tropical depression soon, but will move west toward Central America so we will not feel any impacts here in the United States.