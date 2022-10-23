Temperatures overnight will only drop into the upper 60s across the Bay Area under a mostly clear sky. There will be a few more passing clouds Monday afternoon and evening, but high temperatures will still rise to the mid 80s.

There won’t be much change Tuesday, but a cold front will bring pm showers Wednesday. By Thursday morning rain should be to our south as the front moves through.

Highs Thursday will only be slightly cooler with highs in the low 80s. Lows Friday will be in the mid 60s.

Next weekend stays mainly dry with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s.