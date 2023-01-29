After a warm Sunday it stays mild overnight as low temperatures Monday will only drop into the mid 60s. There could be some areas of fog and haze, but it will not be a widespread event. Monday afternoon will feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be similar with a partly cloudy sky and highs around 80 degrees. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s through Friday morning before the next cold front.

The front will arrive Friday providing and good chance of showers. Rain will linger into Saturday, but taper off Sunday. Next weekend will be much cooler with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s.