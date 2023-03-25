Fog will develop overnight and linger through about 9 am Sunday morning as lows drop to around 70 across the Bay Area. It will be rather humid throughout the day with far inland showers possible late in the day. Highs along the coast will rise to the low and mid 80s with inland communities topping out around 90.

Not much will change Monday, but a weak front will bring showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Behind the front will feature lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures although highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.