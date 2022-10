Sunday’s temperatures stay above average with morning temps in the 70s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a slight chance of an evening shower in inland communities.

Rain chances remain low all week long even though a weak cold front moves through early Tuesday. There won’t be much change behind the front with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s all week long. Highs will stay above average in the mid to upper 80s.