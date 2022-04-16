Rain and storms dissipate before midnight giving way to a partly cloudy sky. It will stay warm and muggy overnight with lows Easter morning dropping into the low 70s. Sunday afternoon will once again feature pm inland storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Many inland communities will top out around 90 degrees with humid conditions.

A cold front comes in Monday which means another round of isolated showers and storms before much drier weather arrives. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday will drop into the low and mid 60s with much lower humidity as highs rise into the mid 80s with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures and humidity increase heading into next weekend with rain chances back in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.