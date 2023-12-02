It’s going to be another warm and humid night with areas of fog developing Sunday morning. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s across the Bay Area.

A cold front will move in late Sunday which means an extra humid day is in store with scattered showers throughout the day. After lows in the low 70s, highs will rise to around 80 degrees Sunday.

Rain ends early Monday with humidity levels dropping and highs rising to the mid and upper 70s. Clouds return Tuesday into early Wednesday before another front drops temperatures even more Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s with midday temps dropping to the upper 60s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and around 50 Thursday morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up heading into next weekend with low rain chances.