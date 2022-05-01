Once again showers and storms will wind down before midnight with the sky becoming clear overnight. Lows Monday will drop into the upper 60s to near 70 although it will stay muggy. Monday afternoon will feature isolated to scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s. Storms will wind down late Monday evening with temperatures falling into the low 70s Tuesday morning.

Tuesday appears to be the wettest of the next several with numerous pm showers and storms. Rain chances lower as we head toward the end of the work week with a front bringing a better chance of rain Saturday. Sunday will be much drier and pleasant. Highs all week long will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the low to mid 70s.