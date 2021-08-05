War of words between Biden, DeSantis over handling of COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In his coronavirus briefing earlier this week, President Joe Biden criticized Republican governors like Greg Abbot and Florida’s Ron DeSantis who have made moves to outlaw mask mandates and other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Worst of all, some state officials are passing laws or signing orders that forbid people from doing the right thing,” Biden said. “I say to these governors, please help. If you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way of the people trying to do the right thing.”

President Biden said Florida and Texas account for one third of all new COVID-19 cases in the country. After months of incentives for people to get vaccinated against the virus, Biden now praises states like New York that is enacting rules requiring people to prove their vaccinated before being able to dine indoors or go to the gym.

Here in Florida, the governor has taken some pretty tough stances when it comes to mask mandates and what local governments can do to try and control the spread of the ever worrisome delta variant. Governor DeSantis did not stay quiet and fired back at the president’s fight against what he calls anti-voter laws.

“He thinks it’s too much of a burden to show a picture ID when you’re voting. So no voter ID, but have to show your medical papers just to be able to live an everyday life. Give me a break,” said Governor DeSantis. “I can tell you Florida, we’re a free state. People are going to be free to choose, to make their own decisions about themselves, about their families, about their kid’s education, and about putting food on the table.”

DeSantis did not hold back berating Biden on several policies, including education.