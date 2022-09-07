TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old man who is wanted for the kidnapping of a child under the age of 13 among other alleged crimes.

The man, David Elam, faces charges of kidnapping, kidnapping a child under 13, child abuse and grand theft of a motor vehicle, according to police.

Police said the charges stem from an incident that took place on Aug. 26, but did not share any further information about the matter. The abducted child’s current whereabouts and condition were not disclosed. News Channel 8 is reaching out to the department to get more information.

Police said Elam’s family has not been cooperating with law enforcement, and they’re asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call dispatchers at 727-582-6177.