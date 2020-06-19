Walt Disney World unveils new ‘Park Pass’ reservation system

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney unveiled its new Park Pass System on Friday that will require guests to obtain a reservation to visit its theme parks.

“All guests with a ticket or Annual Pass will be required to make a reservation in advance for each park entry,” Disney said on Friday.

The system will open to Disney hotel guests on June 22, Annual Passholders without resort reservations on June 26 and existing ticket holders without hotel reservations on June 28.

Park reservations will be available through September 26, 2021.

Disney also announced guests will only be allowed to reserve on park each day. Park hopping will not be allowed during the initial reopening phase.

“Later this summer, we will resume sales of 2020 tickets and Disney Resort hotel arrivals, based on availability of park reservations,” Disney said on Friday.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios open on July 15.