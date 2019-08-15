Walt Disney World launches cheaper midday ticket option for afternoon visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World is offering a special ticket package for park goers who don’t get to the parks until the afternoon.

You can purchase a two-day pass for $81 per day ($162 total), a three-day pass for $78 per day ($234), or a four-day pass for $74 per day ($296). In comparison, Disney’s normal ticket price per day is $109.

There isn’t a one-day ticket option for this offer.

The ticket can be used at one of Disney’s four theme parks per day and is only valid after 12 p.m.

