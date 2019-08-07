Walmart workers plan walkout over gun sales

An employee crosses into the crime scene following a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

(WCMH) — Walmart employees are expected to walk out in protest of the retailer’s gun sales policies Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington Post reports hundreds of workers at Walmart e-commerce offices in California, Portland and Brooklyn are planning to walk out at 3 p.m.

The walk out comes after a gunman opened fire in an El Paso Walmart Saturday, killing 22 people and wounding dozens. Last week, a Walmart employee shot and killed two co-workers at a store in Southaven, Mississippi.

Organizers started a Change.org petition calling on Walmart and the retailer’s president and CEO Doug McMillon to “cease the sale of all firearms and ammunition, ban the public open and concealed carry of weapons on company property and in all stores, and cease WALPAC donations to NRA backed -A/A+ politicians.”

Dear associates, Last week, our Walmart family suffered two separate acts of violence. It is difficult to find a word… Posted by Doug McMillon on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Walmart spokesperson Kory Lundberg provided this statement:

“There are many more constructive avenues for associates to offer feedback, such as email or leader conversations, and the vast majority of associates who want to share their views are taking advantage of those options.”