Walmart greeter briefly banned for his ‘Have a Blessed Day’ greeting dies

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (WNCN) — James Phillips got a big surprise when back in 2015, his manager at his Walmart store told him to stop telling customers to “Have a blessed day”.

Walmart later reversed the decision, but not before Phillips made national headlines for being told to stop reciting his greeting.

Unfortunately, Phillips died on Wednesday at the age of 80, according to an obituary for him.

Phillips is survived by his wife of 52 years and many other family members.

In 2015, Phillips told reporters he was grateful for his job at Walmart, but was concerned by the request from his management.

Walmart management later released a statement reversing its decision saying, “We greatly value our associates and appreciate his work of the company. He is welcome to continue sharing his greeting with our customers.”