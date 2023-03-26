SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Sunday, Nathan Benderson Park was filled up with walkers all ready to support one cause – end hunger.

The All Faiths Food Bank held its annual “Walk to End Summer Hunger” event, which kicks off the 10th annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger.

The campaign supports efforts to feed area children when they don’t have access to free and reduced-cost meals and pantries at school, according to the organization’s press release.

During the event, more than 500 community members showed up to walk in the 1-mile “fun walk” and 5K walk to show their support.

For those who couldn’t make it out to the Walk to End Summer Hunger event, donations can still be accepted here.