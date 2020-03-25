VP Mike Pence weighs in coronavirus relief bill, getting US economy back to normal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Vice President Mike Pence says the White House struck a deal with Senate leaders on a massive $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill – to help the people hit the hardest by the crisis.

“That is going to speed financial support directly to American families and directly to small businesses that employ people all across this country,” said Pence.

Pence says once Congress passes the bill, President Donald Trump is ready to sign it because he wants to see the nation back up and running sooner than later.

Trump says he wants the U.S. operating normally by Easter.

“Well so much of that depends on the American people,” Pence said of Trump’s statement. “The most important thing that we can do for our economy, the most important thing to put this behind us, is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Pence says that means following the 15-day guidelines the White House issued last week – avoid social gatherings, wash your hands and stay home as much as possible.

The vice president says that help is on the way for workers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

But he says that help depends on quick action by lawmakers in Congress.

Currently, the Senate is expected to pass the bill by the end of the week. Then the House will have to take it up before it heads to the President’s desk.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill"

students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive"

American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad

Thumbnail for the video titled "American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad"

Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves"

'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine"

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms"

Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!"

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"

Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa officer tests positive for coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss