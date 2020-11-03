Voters line up before sunrise at Lakeland precinct

POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Polk County voters started lining up at a voting precinct in Lakeland before sunrise on Election Day.

Mount Tabor Baptist Church started to see a line of voters form around 6 a.m. with it steadily increasing as the time moved closer to the polls opening.

“Normally it’s not quite this busy, but we came early and we always do every four years,” said Janie Lineberger

Voters in Polk County are ready for #ElectionDay The line is now snaking around the parking lot of Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Lakeland. Voter started lining up just before 6AM. @WFLA @PolkElections1 pic.twitter.com/eu5pJSkxJg — Megan Gannon (@WFLAMegan) November 3, 2020

Prior to today, nearly 53% of Polk County voters have already cast their ballot by mail or through early voting. More Democrats in Polk County voted by mail while more Republicans turned out for early voting.

While many voters cast their ballots early this year, John Humber wanted specifically come out on Election Day to make his voice heard.

“I just really wanted to show my children the importance of coming out and voting. Mail-in ballots are great, but I wanted them to see what it’s like to come out and vote,” said John Humber.

Polls close tonight at 7 p.m. You must be in line by that time to be able to go inside your precinct to vote.

