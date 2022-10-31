TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shanghai Disney closed on Monday to comply with COVID-19 precautions, and guests at the park when the announcement was made were told to stay until they received a negative test.

According to CNBC, at 11:39 a.m. local time, Shanghai Disney announced it was shutting the main theme park and surrounding areas down to comply with virus curbs.

The Shanghai government said through its official platform, called WeChat, that the park was not letting people enter or leave, and that everyone inside would have to wait on their test results before leaving, CNBC reported.

The official notice said anyone who had been to the park since Oct. 27 would need to be tested three times in three days.

Rides were still operating Monday for those stuck in the park during the closure, users on social media said. According to CNBC, a theme park spokesperson said the resort was still operating with “limited offerings” while following guidelines from Chinese health officials.

CNBC cited a Reuters report, saying Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Oct. 30, though all diagnosed did not have symptoms.

A timeline of when Shanhai Disney would reopen was not given.