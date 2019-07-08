Visitors flock to see giant lotus leaves in China

CHINA (NBC News) – Visitors flocked to southwest China during the Fourth of July week to experience the giant king lotus leaves.

These giant water lilies, also known as Victoria Amazonica, can hold considerable weight while floating on the water.

With the help of the garden staff, children were able to experience sitting, standing and even dancing on the huge king lotus leaves.

The leaves are typically six to seven feet wide and are strong enough to support a child or even a slim adult with a weight of up to 150 pounds.

Each year, the garden holds activities between June and September, the best viewing season to experience the giant leaves.