Virginia doctor murdered while on vacation with his family in Belize

ROANOKE, Va. (AP/WFXR) — A Virginia doctor and his local guide were fatally shot while fishing in Belize.
The Roanoke Times reports that the body of 53-year-old Gary Swank, a cardiologist at Virginia Tech’s Carilion Clinic, was found in a lagoon in San Pedro. The paper cites screenshots of a statement from Belize authorities that was distributed in the country through a messaging app. A San Pedro police officer told reporters he could only release information in person.
A U.S. State Department spokeswoman could not confirm the circumstances. Sen. Mark Warner said his office is monitoring the case.
Swank arrived in Belize on Saturday with his wife and three children.
