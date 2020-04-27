Yum! Chipotle releases guac recipe

(CNN) – Pass the chips and get ready to dip!
Chipotle is sharing its recipe for guacamole on Twitter.
It requires just six ingredients and six steps.
But, if you’re up for something more complicated, Chipotle’s executive chef has other ideas.
On Instagram, he’s spilling the beans, or maybe the avocados, on three ways to enhance the recipe.
