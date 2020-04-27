Yum! Chipotle releases guac recipe

(CNN) – Pass the chips and get ready to dip!

Chipotle is sharing its recipe for guacamole on Twitter.

What to do:

1. Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully

2. Scoop the avocados into a bowl

3. Toss and coat with lime juice

4. Add the salt and mash until it's a smooth consistency

5. Fold in remaining ingredients and mix

6. Taste the guac & adjust seasoning if necessary — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 23, 2020

It requires just six ingredients and six steps.

But, if you’re up for something more complicated, Chipotle’s executive chef has other ideas.

On Instagram, he’s spilling the beans, or maybe the avocados, on three ways to enhance the recipe.

