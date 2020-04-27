Yum! Chipotle releases guac recipe

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Pass the chips and get ready to dip!

Chipotle is sharing its recipe for guacamole on Twitter.

It requires just six ingredients and six steps.

But, if you’re up for something more complicated, Chipotle’s executive chef has other ideas.

On Instagram, he’s spilling the beans, or maybe the avocados, on three ways to enhance the recipe.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss