Yuengling to release Hershey’s Chocolate Porter

Courtesy of Yuengling

HERSHEY, Pa. (WFXR/WFLA) – It’s a partnership that beer lovers with a sweet tooth will certainly be intrigued with.

Yuengling and The Hershey Company have teamed up to offer a chocolate beer porter that will be available as a bottle or on draft in all 21 states where Yuengling beer is sold.

“This collaboration gives consumers the opportunity to savor and indulge in the unique beer from America’s Oldest Brewery and America’s most beloved chocolate brand,” Yuengling said in a statement.

Courtesy of Yuengling

Each bottle contains 4.7-percent alcohol and has 180 calories per serving.

Yuengling said the chocolate porter pairs great with BBQ, cheese and of course, chocolate.

In 2019, Yuengling and Hershey’s partnered to develop a limited-edition chocolate porter that was only available in draft in a smaller number of states.

