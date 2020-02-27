Yuengling releasing low-carb beer

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Yuengling is releasing a low-carb beer.

Named “Flight,” it will deliver 2.6 carbs, 95 calories and 4.2 percent alcohol.

Yuengling, which prides itself as America’s oldest brewery is calling it an “upscale light beer” for active lifestyles.

The sixth-generation family-owned company says Flight releases in 12-ounce bottles across its 22-state distribution region in March.

The draught version comes out in selected markets later in the year.

Yuengling also announced two brand ambassadors for the new product: soccer star Rose Lavelle and country singer Lauren Alaina.

The name “Flight,” by the way, is a nod to the company’s eagle logo.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Solar customers left in the dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar customers left in the dark"

Largo man accused of killing mom, stepsister with a machete during argument about money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Largo man accused of killing mom, stepsister with a machete during argument about money"

Strawberry cream cheese calzone available at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strawberry cream cheese calzone available at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Deep-fried 'everything' available at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep-fried 'everything' available at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs"

Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations"

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"

Hillsborough County leaders preparing for threat of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County leaders preparing for threat of Coronavirus"

a special wish is granted at WrestleMania luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "a special wish is granted at WrestleMania luncheon"

Heartdance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartdance"

Human Trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human Trafficking"

Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss