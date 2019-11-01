Young trick-or-treater shares own candy with strangers after finding Halloween bowl empty

Viral News

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

GAMBRILLS, MD. (WFLA/NBC) – A security camera at a Maryland home capture a young boy named Jackson experienced a trick-or-treater’s worst nightmare.

Jackson who was dressed as a vampire can be seen peering into the bowl on the front porch of a home and realizing it’s empty.

“Oh no,” the boy exclaimed. “There ain’t no more candy.”

That’s when Jackson quickly reached into his bag grabbing two handfuls of candy and leaving it in the bowl. “There we go,” he says before turning to move on to the next house.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar