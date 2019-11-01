Young trick-or-treater shares own candy with strangers after finding Halloween bowl empty

GAMBRILLS, MD. (WFLA/NBC) – A security camera at a Maryland home capture a young boy named Jackson experienced a trick-or-treater’s worst nightmare.

Jackson who was dressed as a vampire can be seen peering into the bowl on the front porch of a home and realizing it’s empty.

“Oh no,” the boy exclaimed. “There ain’t no more candy.”

That’s when Jackson quickly reached into his bag grabbing two handfuls of candy and leaving it in the bowl. “There we go,” he says before turning to move on to the next house.