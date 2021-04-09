‘You will be greatly missed’: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to Prince Philip

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Johannesburg. Their first Netflix series will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Tuesday its first series to hit the streaming service. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON (WJW/AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to the late Prince Philip on Friday.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh died at the age of 99, Queen Elizabeth announced earlier Friday. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not issued a formal statement, they acknowledged Prince Philip’s death on their Archewell website.

The website reads:

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service…You will be greatly missed.”

About a month ago the couple had a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. During that interview, Prince Harry revealed that he was close with his grandparents. Harry also shared that he has “much respect” for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Philip had been battling health issues for quite some time. He was most recently released from the hospital in March after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure. People reports that Meghan called Queen Elizabeth to check in after learning of Philip’s hospitalization.

Prince Philip is survived by the queen and their four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The grandchildren are Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; Anne’s children, Peter and Zara Phillips; Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Edward’s children, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn.

The great-grandchildren are William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie; Savannah and Isla, the daughters of Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn; Mia and Lena, the daughters of Zara Phillips and her husband, Mike Tindall; and Eugenie’s son, August, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.