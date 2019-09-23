WWII veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday

(CNN) – A World War II veteran is asking people to help him celebrate his birthday.

Jim South turns 100 on October 7. His birthday wish is to receive 100 cards.

South’s senior living home posted a photo of him holding a sign asking for cards.

He joined the army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy just seven days after D-Day.

South already has plans for his birthday card and says he plans to hang them in his room.

Cards can be sent directly to South at:

James South

5800 North Park Drive

Watauga, Texas 76148

