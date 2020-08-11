World’s last Blockbuster converted into Airbnb

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – The last remaining Blockbuster is teaming up with Airbnb for a super cool experience.

For three nights only, people can book it for an overnight sleepover like none other, transporting you back to the 1990s.

The movie store has been temporarily converted into a makeshift living room with a pull-out couch, a 90’s-era chunky big screen TV, VCR and ’90’s decor.

You have all the store’s videos at your disposal and you also get free pizza, soda, popcorn, and candy.

The Airbnb accommodates up to four people, preferably from the same household, and there are social distancing rules.

The nostalgic movie night will also only cost $4 the night. The catch is you have to be a Deschutes County resident which is in Bend, Oregon.

The manager says this is a thank you to the community for keeping the world’s last Blockbuster in business.

The space is available for three individual, one-night reservations on September 18, 19 and 20; booking is open on August 17.

