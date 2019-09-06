World’s largest Starbucks to open in Chicago this fall

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Starbucks is opening its largest ever location in Chicago.

The four-story Chicago roastery is 43,000 square feet. That title was previously held by its store in Tokyo, which covers 32,000 square feet.

Roasteries feature specialty coffees and teas, roasters on site, cocktails and a bit of a fancier edge compared to regular Starbucks locations. The company has a total of six roasteries around the world, including ones in New York, Milan, and Shanghai.

The Chicago location will open Nov. 15 in the city’s “Magnificent Mile’ neighborhood on the North Side.