World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WFLA/NBC) – A Mississippi veteran celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday and revealed her tricks for making it to a century.

Louis Hogan and family gathered at the armed forces retirement home in Gulfport for the birthday bash.

Hogan is one of 11 children who grew up on a family farm in Tennessee during the great depression.

She later worked as a decoder for naval intelligence during World War II

Known for having a fearless nature, hogan decided to stay in Gulfport when Hurricane Katrina swept through the city in 2005.

With four kids, nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren Hogan’s biggest accomplishment is her family.

Hogan says the secret to a happy life is to “Do the right things.”