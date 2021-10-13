Workers sidelined by Southwest Airlines cancelation drive U-Haul to get home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NBC) -Three co-workers from Arkansas had to think a little outside the box to get home after their flights were canceled over the weekend.

The Little Rock residents were doing business in San Antonio, when they got word their flights on southwest were canceled for three days.

Their flight was just one of the hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights canceled around the country.

So, the trio searched for other options to get back home.

That’s when JamesLlamb thought about renting a U-Haul!

His boss was a little hesitant initially. Lamb explained they could spend around $2,500 to stay for three days and get a flight on Wednesday or spend about $1,000 and get the U-Haul.

So the trio took off with a 15-foot trailer for their 12-hour trip home.

“Whether U-Haul may not appreciate this but we drove it like a car,” he laughed while explaining.

He said their trip was not necessarily “fun” but in hindsight, it was an adventure they won’t forget.

Lamb thinks their group will have a leg up at their next business meeting.

“Remember when Southwest canceled those flights and we all had to find our way home?! And everybody will have a story but I think our story will top a lot of them!” Lamb exclaimed.