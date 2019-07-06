Woman celebrates 114th Birthday becomes oldest living person in America

HARLEM, N.Y. (WFLA/CNN) – A special honor and a big birthday bash will be underway for Alelia Murphy who turns 114 years young today and is now the oldest living person in the entire country!

“This is Harlem history, this is family history we are standing here with a Harlem landmark, a Harlem icon – Mrs. Alelia Murphy,” said State Sen. Brian Benjamin.

Mrs. Murphy was born into a family of 12 children in North Carolina. She moved to Harlem because she wanted to be a part of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s.

She lost her husband early – a widow since 1953 – she raised her two kids on her own.

“We ask her Grandma, you been here for a very long time and she said I’m here because you all don’t know how to live, I’m here to teach you all how to live and things to do!” said one her granddaughters.

Relatives say she has no ailments and is aware of being the oldest American. We hope you have a fantastic birthday Mrs. Murphy.