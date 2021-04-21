Woman accidentally mistakes nail glue for eye drops

(NEXSTAR) – A Michigan woman mistook a bottle of nail glue for eye drops — and almost lost her vision along the way.

Yacedrah Williams was asleep Thursday around 1 a.m. when she woke up and sought to remove her contacts. She grabbed her purse for eye drops, but pulled out the bottle of glue by mistake.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It dropped in my eye, and I tried to wipe it away. It sealed my eye shut,” Williams told WXYZ. “I just started throwing cold water, and I was trying to pull my eyes apart but couldn’t. I was just screaming for him to call 911.”

Williams was taken to the hospital, where doctors were able to remove the contacts and open her eyes.

“If it’s any comfort to her, she’s not the first person to make this mistake,” Dr. George Williams of Beaumont Health told ABC7.

Williams told WXYZ that the best thing to do if something’s in your eye is to flush it out under the faucet or with a bottle of water.

“You’ll make a mess, but you may save your vision,” he said.