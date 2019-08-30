Wisconsin gas station accidentally sets price to 28 cents a gallon

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA/NBC) – Some drivers in Milwaukee lucked out on some cheap gas earlier this week after a clerk mistakenly set the pump for 28 cents per gallon instead of $2.89.

The police were called and shut down the gas station, but not before a few dozen people filled up on the cheap!

The gravy train stopped after police pulled in to investigate why so many people were flooding the station.

They shut it down and called the owner who says he lost about $3,500 over the mistake.

The owner says he and the other employees only have themselves to blame for the mixup.