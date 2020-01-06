Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Tarpon Springs celebrates 114th annual Epiphany

Wisconsin boy dies while on Make-A-Wish trip

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SUSSEX, Wis. (WTMJ/CNN) – An 11-year-old boy from Wisconsin lost his battle with cancer on New Year’s Day while enjoying a trip provided by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Mikey Choroszy’s final wish was to shop at the Lego Store at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

The Wisconsin boy had terminal brain cancer, and his family knew time was running out., but Choroszy’s family didn’t think Mikey would be unable to complete the trip.

“On Monday, we did a lot of shopping, and he was doing really good. Mikey took a decline very quickly,” said his mother Tammy Wildish.

Mikey would go to a Minneapolis hospital, where Wildish witnessed his final breath.

“The biggest thing was watching him die,” Wildish said. “That was the worst. Going from walking to not walking at all to the point where we had to pick him up and move him.”

Mikey’s cancer battle began in 2018 when he was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem. His cancer was in remission, but it relapsed months later.

“He was a fighter, he never gave up. He told me that he was fighting for his brother Robby. He was doing this for his brother. He would not give up,” Wildish said.

This isn’t the first time Wildish dealt with tragedy in her family. Mikey’s brother Robby died at age 19 because of health problems.

Wildish said her son’s death has been an emotional toll and also put the family in a financial bind.

“Now, Mikey is still in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and we’re trying to get him back as soon as we can,” Wildish said. “It’s going to be a cost.”

The family had hoped to raise $20,000 through their GoFundMe account. Generous donors have helped exceed that goal by thousands.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss