Win $1,000, PS5 for playing 20-hours of video games in 2 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A national company, based in Washington, is offering a new opportunity for hardcore gamers to make some money.

“As any serious gamer knows, it’s easy to spend hours trying to beat the next level until adulting gets in the way,” the Ziply Fiber website said.

The company is looking for not just a gamer, but someone who can prove they need a “video game-caution.”

The job requires a game to play for at least 20 hours in a 48-hour time period. The winner of the contest will also need to document their experience with 12 social media check-ins throughout the two-day period.

The application can be filled out through Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. For “extra points,” gamers can include a link to a video explaining why they need the experience.

The winner will be notified by email or letter with 14 business days of the competition’s closing date.