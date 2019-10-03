Will Smith has clothing line inspired by ‘Fresh Prince’

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Will Smith is heading back to his “Fresh Prince” roots with the threads to match.

The actor is getting into the world of athleisure with a new clothing and accessory line called Bel Air Athletics, inspired by his 90s sitcom, “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

The 26-piece limited collection is a nod to Bel Air Academy, the prep school his character went to on the show.

The collection includes everything from t-shirts to socks and hats, even tracksuits.

Bel Air Athletics will be available on smith’s online shop through Oct. 14.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss