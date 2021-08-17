Wild Florida unveils 2 baby albino alligators

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Wild Florida announced recently that two more albino alligators have hatched.

“We scored another year of albino alligators,” they said in a Facebook video, adding that parents Blizzard and Snowflake “did it again.”

In the video above, Wild Florida showed the size of last year’s baby albino alligator and compared to the new hatchlings.

Another update states that the hatchlings are doing well and thriving.

“That’s like back-to-back championships in our book,” Andrew from Wild Florida said. “We’re really excited.”

Wild Florida said the baby albinos will be out on exhibit soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss