Wild Florida unveils 2 baby albino alligators

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Wild Florida announced recently that two more albino alligators have hatched.

“We scored another year of albino alligators,” they said in a Facebook video, adding that parents Blizzard and Snowflake “did it again.”

In the video above, Wild Florida showed the size of last year’s baby albino alligator and compared to the new hatchlings.

Another update states that the hatchlings are doing well and thriving.

“That’s like back-to-back championships in our book,” Andrew from Wild Florida said. “We’re really excited.”

Wild Florida said the baby albinos will be out on exhibit soon.