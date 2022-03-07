Wife shoots husband in the crotch after he allegedly didn’t make her dinner

(WTRF) A man in Thailand is feeling some pain after getting shot in his manhood because he allegedly went out for drinks with his friends instead of making dinner for his wife.

According to The Daily Star, Chanita Kuedrum shot Boonchuey Mooseeton with a harpoon after waiting up for him to come home.

Mooseeton told the Star that his wife of 21 years then ‘twisted the spear’ when it was impaled.

Mooseeton was allegedly so drunk that he didn’t go to a hospital until the next day. His penis needed 17 stitches according to The Daily Star.

Boonchuey has decided to stay away from home until his wife cools down.

