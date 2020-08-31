LIVE NOW /
Whoopi Goldberg wants Disney to build a Wakanda theme park in honor of Chadwick Boseman

American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Actress and co-host of “The View” Whoopi Goldberg is urging Disney to create a Wakanda themed attraction in honor of the late “Black Panther” actor, Chadwick Boseman. 

Boseman died of colon cancer Friday, after battling the disease privately for four years, his family said in a statement.

His T’Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016′s “Captain America: Civil War,” and his “Wakanda Forever” salute reverberated around the world after the release of “Black Panther” two years ago.

Goldberg tweeted Sunday asking Disney to consider it saying, “we don’t really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda.” 

Back in 2019, Disney’s California Adventure has revealed the first details of its brand new Marvel-themed expansion.

