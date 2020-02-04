Wendy’s to launch breakfast nationwide in March

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Start your day out with the Breakfast Baconator, a Frosty-ccino or a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Fast-food chain Wendy’s says it’s breakfast menu is “worth waking up for!”

The company announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will start serving breakfast nationwide on March 2.

The full menu consists of nine sandwiches. Three are on croissants, including two options with eggs (sausage, egg and Swiss cheese or a bacon, egg and Swiss cheese) and a maple bacon chicken croissant. Similar egg sandwiches will also be sold on biscuits and classic buns. It’s also selling new side dishes, like potato wedges and replacing its coffee blend.

The Breakfast Baconator features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of applewood smoked bacon.

