MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.

“We share the same birthday,” his mother Cristina joyfully told KTAL NBC News 6 on Sunday. “And I wasn’t expecting to have a New Year’s baby.”

Baby Braylon is the son of Cristina Alexander and Brandon Evans, both of Gibsland. Braylon is also welcomed to this world by his older brother, Braydon, who is two years old.

Side-by-side images provided by Minden Medical Center of big brother Braydon (on right, now age 2) when he was a newborn and New Year’s baby Braylon (on right.)

“My due date was on the second, and I had an appointment on the fourth. Everything was fine until New Year’s Eve, and then I felt my water break while I was watching tv,” said Cristina.

She called her sister at once when her water broke around 9:00 p.m., and then she talked to the staff at the hospital. By the time Cristina reached Minden Medical Center her contractions were already ten minutes apart.

Baby Braylon was born by c-section at 1:08 a.m. on New Year’s morning, a little more than four hours after Cristina’s water broke. He weighed 6 lbs and 8 ounces.

“I wasn’t expecting him on New Year’s, but he wanted to come out,” she said.

And so the first baby born at Minden Medical Center in 2023 was born to a Momma who was also born on New Year’s Day, too.

Welcome to the world, baby Braylon. And congratulations to your family!