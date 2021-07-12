‘We all quit’: Burger King workers leave now-viral message on store sign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WJW) — A Nebraska Burger King sign is getting nationwide attention, with a message left by now former employees.

“We all quit,” the sign said. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Employees at the Lincoln fast food restaurant reportedly quit their jobs after experiencing unsatisfactory work conditions.

"WE ALL QUIT."

The local Burger King message that was recently taken down is generating a lot of buzz. We spoke with two former employees about the message.https://t.co/JZNIK4mwNS — Channel 8 KLKN-TV (@Channel8ABC) July 12, 2021

Former general manager Rachael Flores told TV station KLKN that at one point the restaurant kitchen temperatures reached into the 90s and that a boss told her she was a “baby” for going to the hospital for dehydration. Flores also said the restaurant was continually short-staffed.

Employees posted the words on the sign after Flores and eight others reportedly put in their two-weeks notice.

“I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it because we did just one sign and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook,” Flores told KLKN. “I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down.”

Flores said she was told she was fired following the incident.

Burger King did not immediately reply to requests for comment.