‘Wayward’ sea lion found on forest road miles from shore

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A Cowlitz County sheriff’s sergeant found an unexpected roadblock Sunday morning near Castle Rock.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the sergeant came across a “wayward sea lion” on Garlock Road.

Garlock Road is near some small creeks, but miles from big waterways like the Cowlitz River or the Columbia River. It’s at least 50 miles from the ocean.

Sea lions weigh about 600 pounds, on average. Sheriff’s office deputies and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials managed to corral the sea lion and transport it to the Columbia River. Sea lions weigh about 600 pounds, on average. Sheriff’s office deputies and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials managed to corral the sea lion and transport it to the Columbia River. Sea lions weigh about 600 pounds, on average. Sheriff’s office deputies and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials managed to corral the sea lion and transport it to the Columbia River.

There was no immediate word on why the sea lion was in the area.