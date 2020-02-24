‘Wayward’ sea lion found on forest road miles from shore

Viral News

by: Q13 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Q13

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A Cowlitz County sheriff’s sergeant found an unexpected roadblock Sunday morning near Castle Rock.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the sergeant came across a “wayward sea lion” on Garlock Road.

Garlock Road is near some small creeks, but miles from big waterways like the Cowlitz River or the Columbia River. It’s at least 50 miles from the ocean.

Sea lions weigh about 600 pounds, on average. Sheriff’s office deputies and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials managed to corral the sea lion and transport it to the Columbia River. Sea lions weigh about 600 pounds, on average. Sheriff’s office deputies and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials managed to corral the sea lion and transport it to the Columbia River. Sea lions weigh about 600 pounds, on average. Sheriff’s office deputies and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials managed to corral the sea lion and transport it to the Columbia River.

There was no immediate word on why the sea lion was in the area.

https://www.facebook.com/cowlitz.sheriff.7/?ref=nf&hc_ref=ARR04dAnwnK6MT4UCKoqRa86y7CCWgkbUyW6NfqXq00nkswi3qVRTrJb4AUi5ZCe3sE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"

Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge"

Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart"

Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire"

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa"

Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park"

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children"

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber debuts new phone service in Florida"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss