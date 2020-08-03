Wawa building drive-thru only convenience store

FILE – This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. The convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Wawa Inc. discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12, 2019 the company has said. Officials with the company, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania, believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A convenience store chain’s newest concept is drive-thru only.

Wawa plans to open its first drive-thru store in December in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.

Customers will place their order at a drive-thru window, then an employee will bring it to their car.

Wawa said the idea was in the works before the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will also give a test run to a second store in Westhamptom, New Jersey.

If the concept works, Wawa plans to expand.

