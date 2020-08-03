Wawa building drive-thru only convenience store

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A convenience store chain’s newest concept is drive-thru only.
Wawa plans to open its first drive-thru store in December in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.
Customers will place their order at a drive-thru window, then an employee will bring it to their car.
Wawa said the idea was in the works before the coronavirus outbreak.
The company will also give a test run to a second store in Westhamptom, New Jersey.
If the concept works, Wawa plans to expand.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old Florida boy
- Insurance company, debt collector review Dade City woman’s 4-year-old hospital bill
- Greece opens underwater museum where divers explore shipwreck
- St. Petersburg nonprofit captures lasting memories for families with terminally ill children
- Suspect in bandanna, straw hat robs bank in Pinellas County