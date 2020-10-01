LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Watch: Woman with ‘HMBRGLR’ license plate goes through McDonald’s drive-thru

Viral News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(KFYR)  Jodi Butz would’ve never guessed a week ago she and her car would be in the national spotlight. 

A picture of her in a fast food drive-thru has been shared on dozens of social media sites and racked up tens of thousands of likes and shares.

Every weekend like clock-work she visits her favorite fast food restaurant: McDonald’s.

“I come here for lunch Saturday and Sunday,” she says.

Drive-thru staff know her by name.

Her dream was to own a piece of the restaurant chain, so she started a collection.

“I have collector’s items all over the place. Cookies jars, Little Tikes McDonald’s everything,” Butz says.

You can read more on this story here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss